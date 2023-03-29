Logo
Disney lays off chairman of Marvel Entertainment
FILE PHOTO: The Walt Disney headquarters in Burbank, California December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: The water tower at The Walt Disney Co at the headquarters in Burbank, California, February 7, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/File Photo
29 Mar 2023 11:51PM (Updated: 30 Mar 2023 12:13AM)
:Walt Disney Co has laid off Marvel Entertainment Chairman Isaac "Ike" Perlmutter as part of a cost-cutting campaign, a source confirmed Wednesday.

Perlmutter had supported activist shareholder Nelson Peltz's unsuccessful bid to obtain a seat on Disney's corporate board.

The executive was informed Wednesday that Marvel Entertainment, a consumer products unit run separately from Marvel Studios, would be merged into other Disney business units, according to the New York Times, which first reported Perlmutter's ouster.

Source: Reuters

