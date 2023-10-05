Logo
Disney to offer discounts on children's tickets at theme parks
FILE PHOTO: A screen shows the logo and a ticker symbol for The Walt Disney Company on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid//File Photo
Disney to offer discounts on children's tickets at theme parks
FILE PHOTO: Items with a rainbow-colored design are seen in a Pride section of a gift shop at the Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom theme park in Orlando, Florida, U.S. July 30, 2022. REUTERS/Octavio Jones/File Photo
05 Oct 2023 03:22AM (Updated: 05 Oct 2023 04:03AM)
Walt Disney said on Wednesday (Oct 4) it will offer discounts on ticket prices for children at its theme parks for a limited period as it looks to boost traffic.

Business at amusement parks took a hit during the pandemic in 2020 and 2021 as the spread of COVID-19 forced closures and hit attendance.

The business had, however, rebounded strongly to become the media conglomerate's main profit engine and also helped cushion losses in its Disney+ streaming business, but is lately showing signs of a slowdown in footfall.

Disney CEO Bob Iger said in August during the third-quarter earnings conference call that the California-based company had seen "softer performance" at Walt Disney World, a part of its parks business, in Orlando.

Although, Iger described the parks as "a tremendous business" and said Walt Disney World was still performing well above pre-pandemic levels.

The company last month said it would nearly double its capital expenditure for its parks business to about US$60 billion over the next 10 years.

Beginning Oct 24, Disney will offer children's tickets at Disneyland Resort theme parks for as low as US$50 for a day, which will be valid for use between Jan 8 and Mar 10 next year, the company said in a blog post.

Walt Disney World will also introduce a package offer on Nov 14 for families with discounted children's tickets for theme parks and dining plans, which can be used from Mar 3 through Jun 30 next year.

The offers are valid only for children aged 3 to 9.

Source: Reuters

