Disney postpones several Marvel sequels and fifth 'Indiana Jones' film
FILE PHOTO: A screen shows the logo and a ticker symbol for the Walt Disney Company on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

19 Oct 2021 01:39AM (Updated: 19 Oct 2021 01:36AM)
LOS ANGELES : Walt Disney Co on Monday delayed the release of Marvel Studios' sequels to "Black Panther," "Thor" and "Doctor Strange" by several months and pushed the next big-screen outing for adventurer "Indiana Jones" to 2023.

"Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness" moved to May 6, 2022, from March 25, Disney said in an updated release schedule.

That forced Marvel to postpone its other 2022 superhero films. "Thor: Love and Thunder," which had been set for a May 6 release, was moved to July 8, 2022. "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" was set for Nov. 11, 2022 instead of in July.

The fifth movie in the "Indiana Jones" series starring Harrison Ford was delayed until June 30, 2023, instead of July 29. Ford, 79, suffered a shoulder injury on set in June and recently returned to filming.

Hollywood studios have shuffled their movie schedules several times during the COVID-19 pandemic. Theater operators are counting on big blockbusters to help lure audiences back after extended closures.

Among other changes, "The Marvels" is now scheduled for February 2023 and "Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" for July 2023.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Richard Chang)

Source: Reuters

