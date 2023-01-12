Logo
Walt Disney names director Mark Parker as chairman
Walt Disney names director Mark Parker as chairman

FILE PHOTO: Nike CEO Mark Parker speaks during a launch event in New York March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
FILE PHOTO: A screen shows the logo and a ticker symbol for The Walt Disney Company on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo
12 Jan 2023 05:22AM (Updated: 12 Jan 2023 05:22AM)
Walt Disney Co on Wednesday named independent director and Nike Inc Executive Chairman Mark Parker as the entertainment giant's chairman.

Source: Reuters

