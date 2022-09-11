Logo
Documentary on activist photographer wins top film prize at Venice
The 79th Venice Film Festival - Closing Red Carpet Arrivals - Venice, Italy, September 10, 2022 - Laura Poitras arrives. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
The 79th Venice Film Festival - Awards Ceremony - Venice, Italy, September 10, 2022 - Actor Cate Blanchett receives the Coppa Volpi Award for Best Actress. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
The 79th Venice Film Festival - Closing Red Carpet Arrivals - Venice, Italy, September 10, 2022 - Cate Blanchett poses. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
The 79th Venice Film Festival - Awards Ceremony - Venice, Italy, September 10, 2022 - Director Alice Diop receives the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize award. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
The 79th Venice Film Festival - Awards Ceremony - Venice, Italy, September 10, 2022 - Director Alice Diop receives the "Luigi De Laurentis" award for a debut film. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
11 Sep 2022 02:27AM (Updated: 11 Sep 2022 02:39AM)
VENICE : "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed", a documentary about U.S. photographer Nan Goldin and her fight against the wealthy Sackler family, won the top Golden Lion award at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday.

Made by investigative journalist Laura Poitras, the film interweaves the remarkable story of Goldin's own life with her campaign to hold the Sacklers and their pharmaceutical company accountable for the U.S. opioid crisis.

The best actress award went to Australian Cate Blanchett for her performance in the film "TÁR", while the best actor award was given to Ireland's Colin Farrell for his part in the tragicomedy "The Banshee Of Inisherin".

The runner-up Silver Lion award went to an intense French courtroom drama "Saint Omer", by director Alice Diop making her debut in fiction after a string of documentaries.

Source: Reuters

