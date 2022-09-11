Documentary on activist photographer wins top film prize at Venice

VENICE : "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed", a documentary about U.S. photographer Nan Goldin and her fight against the wealthy Sackler family, won the top Golden Lion award at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday.

Made by investigative journalist Laura Poitras, the film interweaves the remarkable story of Goldin's own life with her campaign to hold the Sacklers and their pharmaceutical company accountable for the U.S. opioid crisis.

The best actress award went to Australian Cate Blanchett for her performance in the film "TÁR", while the best actor award was given to Ireland's Colin Farrell for his part in the tragicomedy "The Banshee Of Inisherin".

The runner-up Silver Lion award went to an intense French courtroom drama "Saint Omer", by director Alice Diop making her debut in fiction after a string of documentaries.