Dolce & Gabbana team up with Kim Kardashian at Milan Fashion Week
Designers Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce stand next to Kim Kardashian at the end of the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2023 collection show during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, September 24, 2022. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2023 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, September 24, 2022. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2023 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, September 24, 2022. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2023 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, September 24, 2022. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Models present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2023 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, September 24, 2022. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
25 Sep 2022 01:04AM (Updated: 25 Sep 2022 01:04AM)
MILAN : Dolce & Gabbana teamed up with U.S. reality TV star Kim Kardashian at Milan Fashion Week on Saturday as the Italian luxury label presented its latest collection for women's wardrobes.

To the backdrop of a giant screen showing a black and white video of Kardashian eating spaghetti, models wore embellished corset dresses, crop tops with high-waisted tight trousers and shimmering or see-through frocks. Skirts were long and slim while jeans were torn or embellished.

Some models wore large chokers reading "KIM" or "LOVE".

The colour palette consisted of mainly black, white, shiny silver, with added touches of leopard print.

The label, headed by designer duo Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, had teased the #CiaoKim collaboration ahead of the show with short videos of Kardashian being photographed by paparazzi.

Kardashian, dressed in a sparkly black dress, closed the event by greeting the audience followed by designers Dolce and Gabbana.

Milan Fashion Week runs until Monday.

Source: Reuters

