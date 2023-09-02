Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Dutch designer shows adjustable fashion for all
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Dutch designer shows adjustable fashion for all

Dutch designer shows adjustable fashion for all
A model presents a creation by designer Ruben Jurrien from his collection "Super Femboyant", during Amsterdam Fashion Week, Amsterdam, Netherlands, September 1, 2023. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Dutch designer shows adjustable fashion for all
Designer Ruben Jurrien stands with models during rehearsal for the fashion show of his "Super Femboyant" collection during Amsterdam Fashion Week, Amsterdam, Netherlands, September 1, 2023. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Dutch designer shows adjustable fashion for all
A child model presents a creation by designer Ruben Jurrien from his collection "Super Femboyant", during Amsterdam Fashion Week, Amsterdam, Netherlands, September 1, 2023. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Dutch designer shows adjustable fashion for all
Models present creations by designer Ruben Jurrien from his collection "Super Femboyant", during Amsterdam Fashion Week, Amsterdam, Netherlands, September 1, 2023. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Dutch designer shows adjustable fashion for all
Models present creations by designer Ruben Jurrien from his collection "Super Femboyant", during Amsterdam Fashion Week, Amsterdam, Netherlands, September 1, 2023. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
02 Sep 2023 02:32AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AMSTERDAM : Dutch fashion designer Ruben Jurrien showed his take on size diversity on the catwalk at Amsterdam Fashion Week on Friday with not only different sized models but adjustable garments that fit all body types.

Going beyond the trend of showing models who are more than a size zero Jurrien made his entire collection either one size fits all or adjustable. The same pair of pants can fit between four sizes, either XXS to M or M to XXL, with adjustable straps.

Jurrien, 23, said he created his inclusive "Super Femboyant" collection because as a bigger man he could not find fashion in his size.

"I missed that, so I designed it," he said.

Getting people to feel included is his biggest goal.

"Your body should not be a barrier to participating in the world of fashion," Jurrien told Reuters.

He stressed that his "gender free clothes" adjust to all body types, not only plus sizes but also people who fall outside other fashion norms, like the very thin or the very tall.

"My collection is all about being able to be yourself and find your inner child because life is already serious enough," Jurrien said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.