Dutch tulip park Keukenhof starts bulb planting season
Dutch tulip park Keukenhof starts bulb planting season

Flower bulbs are seen at Keukenhof Spring Park in Lisse, Netherlands October 6, 2022. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Gardeners start planting 7 million flower bulbs in Keukenhof Spring Park in Lisse, Netherlands October 6, 2022. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Flower bulbs are seen at Keukenhof Spring Park in Lisse, Netherlands October 6, 2022. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
A gardener checks flower bulbs on their quality in Keukenhof Spring Park in Lisse, Netherlands October 6, 2022. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Gardeners start planting 7 million flower bulbs in Keukenhof Spring Park in Lisse, Netherlands October 6, 2022. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
06 Oct 2022 10:19PM (Updated: 06 Oct 2022 10:19PM)
THE HAGUE : Gardeners at one of the Netherlands top tourist attractions, the Keukenhof flower park, on Thursday started planting the first tulip and daffodil bulbs that will be part of its colourful display of blooms next spring.

The bulbs need to be in the ground well before Christmas to ensure the park's flowers are at their best for 1.5 million tourists who come each spring to visit Keukenhof in the town of Lisse near Amsterdam.

Over the coming months, the park's 40 gardeners will plant seven million bulbs by hand, the Keukenhof park said.

Source: Reuters

