Dwayne Johnson says a live-action version of 'Moana' is in the works
Dwayne Johnson says a live-action version of 'Moana' is in the works

FILE PHOTO: Actor Dwayne Johnson poses at the world premiere of Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Moana" as a part of AFI Fest in Hollywood, California, U.S., November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

04 Apr 2023 01:54AM (Updated: 04 Apr 2023 01:54AM)
LOS ANGELES : Walt Disney Co is developing a live-action version of its animated movie hit "Moana," star Dwayne Johnson announced at the company's annual shareholder meeting on Monday.

"Moana" is set in ancient Polynesia and tells the story of a teenage girl who sets sail on an epic journey to help save her tribe.

The animated version was released in 2016 and racked up nearly $683 million at global box offices.

"I’m deeply humbled and overcome with gratitude to bring the beautiful story of Moana to the live-action big screen," said Johnson, who voiced the role of the demigod Maui in the original film.

"This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people’s grace and warrior strength," said Johnson, whose mother is Samoan.

The actor said the new movie was in the early stages of development. No release date was announced.

Source: Reuters

