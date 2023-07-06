Logo
Elie Saab throws focus on capes for haute couture outing in Paris
CNA Lifestyle

A model presents a creation by designer Elie Saab as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023-2024 collection show in Paris, France, July 5, 2023. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
A model presents a creation by designer Elie Saab as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023-2024 collection show in Paris, France, July 5, 2023. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Model Cyndi Bruna presents a creation by designer Elie Saab as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023-2024 collection show in Paris, France, July 5, 2023. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Models present creations by designer Elie Saab as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023-2024 collection show in Paris, France, July 5, 2023. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Designer Elie Saab appears at the end of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023-2024 collection show in Paris, France, July 5, 2023. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
06 Jul 2023 01:47AM
PARIS : Elie Saab doubled down on capes for his autumn haute couture lineup presented in Paris on Wednesday, offering them in a variety of forms that added volume to silhouettes.

Models paraded down an arched corridor of the Musee des Arts Decoratifs in sheer, pastel dresses with elaborate sequin embellishments adorning the bodices, shoulders and skirts. Airy, see-through capes billowed out behind, some worn over the head, attached to the arms.

In contrast were black dresses worn with hooded capes that swept the floor, including one covered in bright red roses.

Following up on the introduction of menswear to his haute couture lineup a year ago, the Lebanese designer also included male models, outfitting them in regal, robe-like capes, black with elaborate gold embroidery.

The Paris haute couture shows, which run through July 6, have drawn fashion press and celebrities to the French capital.

Riots that swept through France last week after the deadly police shooting of a teenager added uncertainty to the fashion programme, but only a handful of labels cancelled events.

On Wednesday, well-heeled guests in shimmery, sequined dresses pushed through crowds of tourists outside the Louvre Museum to reach the show venue.

Other labels showing this week include Giorgio Armani Prive, Kering-owned Balenciaga, LVMH-owned Dior and Fendi, as well as Italian label Valentino and American fashion house Thom Browne.

Source: Reuters

