Elton John to headline Glastonbury in final UK show on farewell tour

LONDON : Elton John will headline the Glastonbury Festival next summer, playing his final show in Britain as part of his global farewell tour, organisers said on Friday.

The "Tiny Dancer" and "Rocket Man" singer has been performing around the world as part of a "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour which began in September 2018 before it was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It gives me enormous pleasure to let you know that the one and only Elton John will be making his first ever Glastonbury appearance, headlining the Pyramid Stage on the Sunday night next year," organiser Emily Eavis said on Friday.

"This will be the final UK show of Elton's last ever tour, so we will be closing the Festival and marking this huge moment in both of our histories with the mother of all send offs".