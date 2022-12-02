Logo
Elton John to headline Glastonbury in final UK show on farewell tour
Elton John to headline Glastonbury in final UK show on farewell tour

FILE PHOTO: Elton John performs "Bennie and the Jets" as he wraps up the U.S. leg of his 'Yellow Brick Road' tour at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 20, 2022. REUTERS/David Swanson/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Singer Sir Elton John poses for photos after a performance at an event to unveil the 2022 holiday windows displays at Saks 5th Avenue department store in midtown Manhattan, in New York City, New York, U.S., November 22, 2022. REUTERS/David Dee Delgado
FILE PHOTO: Singer Sir Elton John gives a thumbs up to the crowd after a performance at an event to unveil the 2022 holiday windows displays at Saks 5th Avenue department store in midtown Manhattan, in New York City, New York, U.S., November 22, 2022. REUTERS/David Dee Delgado/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Elton John performs "Bennie and the Jets" as he wraps up the U.S. leg of his 'Yellow Brick Road' tour at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 20, 2022. REUTERS/David Swanson/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: British rocker Elton John performs at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 23, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo
02 Dec 2022 04:32PM (Updated: 02 Dec 2022 04:39PM)
LONDON : Elton John will headline the Glastonbury Festival next summer, playing his final show in Britain as part of his global farewell tour, organisers said on Friday.

The "Tiny Dancer" and "Rocket Man" singer has been performing around the world as part of a "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour which began in September 2018 before it was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It gives me enormous pleasure to let you know that the one and only Elton John will be making his first ever Glastonbury appearance, headlining the Pyramid Stage on the Sunday night next year," organiser Emily Eavis said on Friday.

"This will be the final UK show of Elton's last ever tour, so we will be closing the Festival and marking this huge moment in both of our histories with the mother of all send offs".

Source: Reuters

