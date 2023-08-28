Logo
Elton John spends night in hospital after slip at his French home - BBC
FILE PHOTO: Elton John leaves the High Court in London, Britain March 27, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

28 Aug 2023 10:37PM (Updated: 28 Aug 2023 11:06PM)
LONDON : British singer Elton John spent a night in hospital in Monaco being treated for minor injuries after he slipped over at his villa in Nice, the BBC reported on Monday, citing his spokesman.

The 76-year-old, who completed his long-running Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour last month, was taken to the orthopaedic department of the Princess Grace hospital centre in Monaco, the BBC said.

"Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure," the spokesman said. "Following check-ups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health."

Source: Reuters

