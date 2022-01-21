Logo
Emmy-winning actor Louie Anderson dead at age 68 - media reports
FILE PHOTO: Actor Louie Anderson poses backstage with his award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role on the FX series "Baskets" at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California U.S., September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuon
FILE PHOTO: 70th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals - Los Angeles, California, U.S., 17/09/2018 - Louie Anderson. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
21 Jan 2022 11:55PM (Updated: 21 Jan 2022 11:55PM)
Three-time Emmy winner, comedian and game show host Louie Anderson died on Friday morning after a battle with cancer, his publicist told Deadline. He was 68.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien)

Source: Reuters

