Emmy-winning actor Louie Anderson dead at age 68 - media reports

Three-time Emmy winner, comedian and game show host Louie Anderson died on Friday morning after a battle with cancer, his publicist told Deadline. He was 68.
(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien)
Source: Reuters
