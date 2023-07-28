Logo
Emmys vendors told telecast delayed from Sept by strikes -Variety
FILE PHOTO: Jake Lushington and Tom Edge pose with the award for Drama Series for "Vigil" at the 50th International Emmy Awards in New York City, New York, U.S., November 21, 2022. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo

28 Jul 2023 10:32AM
Vendors for television's Emmys Awards have been told that the ceremony will not air as scheduled on Sept. 18, Variety reported on Thursday, just over two weeks after nominees were announced, because of strikes by actors and writers.

Hollywood actors went on strike earlier this month after talks with studios broke down, joining film and television writers who have been on picket lines since May and deepening the disruption of scores of shows and movies.

Nominations for the highest honors in television were announced just before the dual work stoppage was declared and were expected to delay the Emmys ceremony beyond its normal September date.

An exact date for the awards ceremony hasn't been determined, and isn’t expected to be announced until early August, Variety reported.

Source: Reuters

