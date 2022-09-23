Logo
Emporio Armani brings travel-inspired looks to Milan Fashion Week show
Designer Giorgio Armani gestures during his Spring/Summer 2023 show at Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, September 22, 2022. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2023 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, September 22, 2022. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Models present creations from the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2023 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, September 22, 2022. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2023 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, September 22, 2022. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Designer Giorgio Armani gestures during his Spring/Summer 2023 show at Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, September 22, 2022. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
23 Sep 2022 09:24PM (Updated: 23 Sep 2022 09:24PM)
MILAN : Emporio Armani sought to bring a touch of "freedom and openness" to women's wardrobes for next spring, with the Italian designer brand presenting a light travel-inspired collection at its latest catwalk show at Milan Fashion Week.

Veteran designer Giorgio Armani opened the presentation for his second label with lightly-coloured looks made up of fluid jackets and loose trousers accessorised with black berets and bags.

Models wore long shirts over trousers, sarong-like skirts and loose tops - all with flat shoes - at the show, held on Thursday afternoon.

"This collection expresses a idea of freedom and openness," Armani said in a statement, adding that he wanted to give everydaywear the lightness of holiday looks.

Designs came in shades of blue, green, turquoise and mauve. For the evening, there were beaded tops, shimmering and embroidered sheer dresses in pastel hues.

Armani will present the latest collection for his main line, Giorgio Armani, on Sunday, the penultimate day of Milan Fashion Week.

Source: Reuters

