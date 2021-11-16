Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Eric Clapton, Elvis Presley guitars hit the auction block
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Eric Clapton, Elvis Presley guitars hit the auction block

Eric Clapton, Elvis Presley guitars hit the auction block
Items that are part of the Highlights from the Icons; Rock 'N' Roll Julien’s Auctions are seen during the media preview at the Hard Rock Cafe at Times Square in New York City, U.S., November 15, 2021.REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Eric Clapton, Elvis Presley guitars hit the auction block
An Eddie Van Halen Fender “Frankenstrat” guitar, that is signed and was stage played, sits on display at Julien’s Auctions and Public Exhibition media preview at the Hard Rock Cafe at Times Square in New York City, U.S., November 15, 2021.REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Eric Clapton, Elvis Presley guitars hit the auction block
A World War II Pilot Jacket worn by Michael Jackson sits on display at Julien's Auctions and Public Exhibition media preview at the Hard Rock Cafe at Times Square in New York City, U.S., November 15, 2021.REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Eric Clapton, Elvis Presley guitars hit the auction block
A signed and stage played Jerry Garcia Banjo sits on display at Julien's Auctions and Public Exhibition media preview at the Hard Rock Cafe at Times Square in New York City, U.S., November 15, 2021.REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Eric Clapton, Elvis Presley guitars hit the auction block
A Martin D-45 acoustic guitar, previously owned and played on stage by Eric Clapton, sits on display at Julien’s Auctions and Public Exhibition media preview at the Hard Rock Cafe at Times Square in New York City, U.S., November 15, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
16 Nov 2021 07:29AM (Updated: 16 Nov 2021 07:33AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK : Over 900 items from some of the world's biggest music stars including Eric Clapton, Elvis Presley, Madonna and Michael Jackson are hitting the auction block in New York this week.

The top lot is an acoustic guitar https://www.julienslive.com/lot-details/index/catalog/391/lot/166594?url=per cent2Fauctionsper cent2Fcatalogper cent2Fidper cent2F391per cent3Fpageper cent3D8 Clapton owned and played on stage during a 1970 concert in London.

The Martin guitar is expected to fetch US$300,000 to US$500,000, said Martin Nolan, executive director of Julien's Auctions. The biding on the guitar and other items will take place Friday and Saturday at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York and online.

A guitar played by Presley and given to Norman Taurog, who directed many of his films, could fetch up to US$90,000. The auction also features a suit Madonna wore in the movie "Evita" that is valued up to US$12,000.

Dresses worn by Amy Winehouse and Katy Perry are also up for grabs.

Several items from the rock band Nirvana and lead Kurt Cobain are also included in the sale.

"We have a teenage photograph of Kurt Cobain, very rare you see a photograph of Kurt Cobain so young, tickets for concerts. Anything from Kurt Cobain is highly sought after," Nolan said.

(Reporting by Alicia Powell; Writing by Lisa Shumaker; Editing by Karishma Singh)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us