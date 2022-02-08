Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

EU sets March 15 deadline for decision on Amazon's MGM takeover
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

EU sets Mar 15 deadline for decision on Amazon's MGM takeover

EU sets Mar 15 deadline for decision on Amazon's MGM takeover
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics center in Boves, France, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
EU sets Mar 15 deadline for decision on Amazon's MGM takeover
FILE PHOTO: The MGM logo is seen on the office building of MGM Studios in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
EU sets Mar 15 deadline for decision on Amazon's MGM takeover
FILE PHOTO: Smartphone with Amazon logo is seen in front of displayed MGM logo in this illustration taken, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
08 Feb 2022 11:51PM (Updated: 09 Feb 2022 12:05AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRUSSELS: EU antitrust regulators will decide by Mar 15 whether to clear Amazon's proposed acquisition of US movie studio MGM, a European Commission filing showed on Tuesday (Feb 8).

The deal would help the world's largest online retailer to compete better with Netflix and Disney+, bolstering the video streaming service it uses to attract people to subscribe to Amazon Prime, which offers fast shipping and encourages consumers to shop more regularly.

Privately held MGM, or Metro Goldwyn Mayer, is the owner of the Epix cable channel and makes popular TV shows including Fargo, Vikings and Shark Tank.

The EU competition enforcer can approve the deal with or without remedies after its preliminary review or open a lengthy investigation if it has serious concerns.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

European Commission

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us