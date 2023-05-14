Eurovision 2023: Sweden wins

Logo
Loreen from Sweden reacts during the jury voting process of the grand final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, Britain, May 13, 2023. REUTERS/Phil Noble

14 May 2023 07:06AM
LIVERPOOL, England : Sweden's Loreen won Eurovision 2023 with the song "Tattoo" in Liverpool, northern England on Saturday, beating Finland to triumph for a second time in the contest.

Source: Reuters

