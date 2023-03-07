Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Eurovision Song Contest final tickets sell out in 36 minutes
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Eurovision Song Contest final tickets sell out in 36 minutes

Eurovision Song Contest final tickets sell out in 36 minutes

FILE PHOTO: Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine pose after winning the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy, May 15, 2022. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

07 Mar 2023 09:30PM (Updated: 07 Mar 2023 09:30PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Tickets for the 2023 Eurovision song contest grand final in Liverpool, England, in May sold out in little over 30 minutes on Tuesday, organisers said.

Britain is hosting the 67th contest on behalf of Ukraine, the winner of the 2022 competition that was ruled out from hosting because of the ongoing conflict there.

The European Broadcasting Union asked Britain, which was the 2022 runner-up, to step in.

Tickets for the grand final were priced between 160 pounds and 380 pounds ($192-456), while tickets for the two semi-finals were priced between 90 pounds and 290 pounds.

Around 3,000 tickets for a total of nine shows - six previews, two semi-finals and the grand final - will be made available for displaced Ukrainians for a charge of 20 pounds per sale, the British government said last month.

($1 = 0.8336 pounds)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.