Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Exclusive-Disney/Pixar's 'Lightyear,' with same-sex couple, will not play in 14 countries; China in question
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Exclusive-Disney/Pixar's 'Lightyear,' with same-sex couple, will not play in 14 countries; China in question

Exclusive-Disney/Pixar's 'Lightyear,' with same-sex couple, will not play in 14 countries; China in question
FILE PHOTO: Astronaut Tim Peake poses for pictures, as he arrives for the UK premiere of 'Lightyear' in London, Britain June 13, 2022. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska/File Photo
Exclusive-Disney/Pixar's 'Lightyear,' with same-sex couple, will not play in 14 countries; China in question
FILE PHOTO: Cast member Keke Palmer poses for a photo, as she arrives for the UK premiere of 'Lightyear' in London, Britain June 13, 2022. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska/File Photo
Exclusive-Disney/Pixar's 'Lightyear,' with same-sex couple, will not play in 14 countries; China in question
FILE PHOTO: Producer Galyn Susman and Director Angus MacLane pose for a photo, as they arrive for the UK premiere of 'Lightyear' in London, Britain June 13, 2022. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska/File Photo
Exclusive-Disney/Pixar's 'Lightyear,' with same-sex couple, will not play in 14 countries; China in question
FILE PHOTO: Cast members Taika Waititi, Keke Palmer and Chris Evans pose for pictures, as they arrive for the UK premiere of 'Lightyear' in London, Britain June 13, 2022. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska/File Photo
Exclusive-Disney/Pixar's 'Lightyear,' with same-sex couple, will not play in 14 countries; China in question
FILE PHOTO: Cast member Taika Waititi poses for a photo, as he arrives for the UK premiere of 'Lightyear' in London, Britain June 13, 2022. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska/File Photo
14 Jun 2022 05:16AM (Updated: 14 Jun 2022 06:21AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES :Walt Disney Co has been unable to obtain permission to show its new Pixar movie "Lightyear" in 14 Middle Eastern and Asian countries, a source said on Monday, and the animated film appeared unlikely to open in China, the world's largest movie market.

A "Lightyear" producer told Reuters that authorities in China had asked for cuts to the movie, which Disney declined to make, and she assumed the movie would not open there either. The animated film depicts a same-sex couple who share a brief kiss, which prompted the United Arab Emirates to ban the film.

The United Arab Emirates said the couple's relationship violated the country's media content standards. Homosexuality is considered criminal in many Middle Eastern countries.

Representatives of other countries, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Indonesia, Malaysia and Lebanon, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on why they would not allow the film to be exhibited.

"Lightyear" is a prequel to Pixar's acclaimed "Toy Story" franchise. Chris Evans voices the lead character, Buzz Lightyear, a legendary space ranger.

In the film, Buzz's close friend is a female space ranger who marries another woman. A scene showing milestones in the couple's relationship includes a brief kiss.

Disney has not received an answer from Chinese authorities on whether they would allow the film in cinemas, "Lightyear" producer Galyn Susman said. But she said filmmakers would not make changes to the movie. China has rejected other on-screen depictions of homosexuality in the past.

"We're not going to cut out anything, especially something as important as the loving and inspirational relationship that shows Buzz what he's missing by the choices that he's making, so that's not getting cut," Susman told Reuters at the movie's red-carpet premiere in London.

China is not a "make or break" market for Pixar, one theater industry source said. It contributed a mere 3 per cent to the global box office for "Toy Story 4," which grossed more than $1 billion in worldwide ticket sales in 2019, according to Comscore.

Any objections to "Lightyear" over LGBTQ issues were "frustrating," Evans said.

"It's great that we are a part of something that's making steps forward in the social inclusion capacity, but it's frustrating that there are still places that aren't where they should be," Evans said.

"Lightyear" is set to debut in theaters in the United States and Canada on Friday.

In May, Disney refused requests to cut same-sex references in Marvel movie "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness." Saudi Arabia and a handful of other Middle Eastern countries did not show the film.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us