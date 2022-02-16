Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Husband of cinematographer names Alec Baldwin in wrongful death suit
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Husband of shot cinematographer names Alec Baldwin in wrongful death suit

Husband of shot cinematographer names Alec Baldwin in wrongful death suit
FILE PHOTO: Alec Baldwin at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards – Arrivals – Los Angeles, California, U.S., 17/09/2017 - REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo
Husband of shot cinematographer names Alec Baldwin in wrongful death suit
Brian Panish, lead attorney for late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins speaks to media next to her picture, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 15, 2022. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Husband of shot cinematographer names Alec Baldwin in wrongful death suit
Brian Panish, lead attorney for late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins speaks to media next to her picture, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 15, 2022. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
16 Feb 2022 02:20AM (Updated: 16 Feb 2022 02:37AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES :The husband of a woman killed during filming of the Western movie "Rust" has filed a wrongful death suit against actor Alec Baldwin "and others responsible for safety on set," an attorney for the family said on Tuesday.

The lawsuit was filed in Santa Fe County, New Mexico, on behalf of Matthew Hutchins and his 9-year-old son, attorney Brian Panish said at a news conference in Los Angeles.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was wounded when a gun Baldwin was using during a rehearsal fired off a live bullet.

The incident at Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico is still under investigation by local authorities. No criminal charges have been filed.

The "30 Rock" and "Saturday Night Live" actor has said he was told the gun was "cold," an industry term meaning it is safe to use, and that he did not pull the trigger.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Andrew Hay; Editing by Mark Porter)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us