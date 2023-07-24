Logo
Fans and family bid tearful farewell to 'French icon' Jane Birkin
Pallbearers carry the coffin of late singer, actress and muse Jane Birkin as they arrive at the funeral ceremony at the Church of Saint-Roch in Paris, France, July 24, 2023. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Flowers are seen in front of the Church of Saint-Roch before the funeral of late singer, actress and muse Jane Birkin in Paris, France, July 24, 2023. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
French Culture Minister Rima Abdul Malak, Brigitte Macron, the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, relatives and friends leave after the funeral ceremony for late singer, actress and muse Jane Birkin, at the Church of Saint-Roch in Paris, France, July 24, 2023. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
FILE PHOTO: The 74th Cannes Film Festival - Photocall for the film "Jane par Charlotte" (Jane by Charlotte) presented as part of Cannes Premiere - Cannes, France, July 8, 2021. Cast member Jane Birkin poses. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/File Photo
24 Jul 2023 06:32PM
PARIS : Hundreds of fans joined film legends and family members to bid farewell to British-born actress and singer Jane Birkin at her funeral in Paris on Monday.

Film star Catherine Deneuve, singer Vanessa Paradis and first Lady Brigitte Macron were among the mourners in the Saint-Roch church.

Outside, tearful fans waving banners marked with "Jane Forever" and "Thank you Jane Birkin" watched the ceremony on a giant screen on the corner of Rue des Pyramides and Rue Saint-Honore.

Birkin's songs, including "La Javanaise", played through speakers across the French capital's first arrondissement.

"I already feel the vacuum she is leaving. This is my mother, our mother," Birkin's daughter, the actress and singer Charlotte Gainsbourg, told mourners in the church.

"Mother, thank you for not being ordinary and reasonable," her other daughter, the actress and singer Lou Doillon, said during the ceremony.

Other mourners included singers Alain Souchon, Etienne Daho, who composed her last album, and Matthieu Chedid.

President Emmanuel Macron declared Birkin "a French icon" after she her death was announced on July 16 at the age of 76.

Overseas, she was best known overseas for her sensual 1969 hit “Je t’aime ... moi non plus”, performed with her then lover Serge Gainsbourg.

In France, where she had lived since the late 1960s, she became a well-known and much-loved figure for her songs, roles in dozens of films and the stance she took on a range of issues including women's and LGBT rights.

Source: Reuters

