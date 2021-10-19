Logo
Fashion firm Rent the Runway aims for nearly US$1.3 billion valuation in US IPO
FILE PHOTO: A woman looks at clothes at the Rent The Runway store, an online subscription service for women to rent designer dress and accessory items, in New York City, New York, U.S., September 12, 2019. Picture taken September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: The Rent The Runway store, an online subscription service for women to rent designer dress and accessory items, is seen in New York City, New York, U.S., September 12, 2019. Picture taken September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo
19 Oct 2021 01:32PM (Updated: 19 Oct 2021 09:07AM)
:Rent the Runway is aiming for a valuation of nearly US$1.3 billion in its U.S. initial public offering, as the fashion rental company looks to cash in on the rising interest in pre-owned clothing.

The company, founded in 2009, lets users rent and shop second-hand clothes and accessories such as handbags and jewelry in over 18,000 styles from more than 750 designer brands. It also allows customers to rent and shop home goods.

Rent the Runway plans to sell 15 million shares priced between US$18.00 and US$21.00 apiece in its IPO, raising US$315 million, according to a filing https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1468327/000119312521301156/d194411ds1a.htm.

Earlier this month, the Brooklyn, New York-based company disclosed a near 39per cent drop in revenue for the fiscal year 2020. Its top line also took a hit in the first half of this fiscal year, with revenue down 9per cent for the period ended July 31.

Rent the Runway said its active subscribers more than doubled to 111,732 in the first nine months of 2021.

Demand for second-hand clothes has jumped in recent months as customers become increasingly conscious about their carbon footprint, boosting revenues at styling service Stitch Fix and online resale shop ThredUp.

Goldman Sachs & Co, Morgan Stanley and Barclays are the lead underwriters for the offering. Rent the Runway will list its stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol "RENT".

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Subhranshu Sahu)

Source: Reuters

