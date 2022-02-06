Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Female-led Egyptian ensemble keeps rhythmic folk music alive
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Female-led Egyptian ensemble keeps rhythmic folk music alive

Female-led Egyptian ensemble keeps rhythmic folk music alive
Ibrahim Fawzy, 74, heats drums that are used by the Mazaher ensemble, which performs a traditional ritual form of music known as "Zar", at the Egyptian Center for Culture & Arts, in Cairo, Egypt, February 2, 2022. Picture taken February 2, 2022. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Female-led Egyptian ensemble keeps rhythmic folk music alive
Nehal Mohamed, 30, an admin coordinator of the Mazaher ensemble which performs a traditional ritual form of music known as "Zar" at the Egyptian Center for Culture & Arts, sits at a computer, in Cairo, Egypt, February 2, 2022. Picture taken February 2, 2022. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Female-led Egyptian ensemble keeps rhythmic folk music alive
Musicians and healers of the Mazaher ensemble perform a traditional form of music known as "Zar", at the Egyptian Center for Culture & Arts, in Cairo, Egypt, February 2, 2022. Picture taken February 2, 2022. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
06 Feb 2022 11:18PM (Updated: 06 Feb 2022 11:18PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

CAIRO : Backed by a troupe on drums and tambourines, 72-year-old Um Sameh performs songs that gradually crescendo against waves of percussion.

One of the last practitioners of Zar music, she is part of an ensemble called Mazaher that was formed to keep the traditional art form alive.

Zar was once practised in several countries in the region, and the group, in which women are the lead musicians, draws on variations of the music originating from southern Egypt and Sudan.

Songs are passed down orally and are meant to serve as a form of musical therapy, says Um Sameh.

She performs regularly at the Egyptian Center for Culture and Arts in Cairo, and has been singing since she was 13.

"My history with the Zar started with my mother, because she used to be a 'rayesa' (leader)," she said.

"When my mother was old, she made me the leader, just like her."

(Reporting by Amr Abdallah; Writing by Mai Shams Eldin and Aidan Lewis; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us