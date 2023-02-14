Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Film academy response to Will Smith slap was 'inadequate,' group's president says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Film academy response to Will Smith slap was 'inadequate,' group's president says

Film academy response to Will Smith slap was 'inadequate,' group's president says

FILE PHOTO: Will Smith hits Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

14 Feb 2023 09:25AM (Updated: 14 Feb 2023 09:25AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. : Hollywood's film academy did not adequately respond to Will Smith's slap of Chris Rock at the Academy Awards last March, the organization's president said on Monday at a gathering of this year's Oscar nominees.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences was criticized for allowing Smith to remain in his seat, and accept the best actor trophy, after he assaulted Rock on stage.

"What happened on stage was totally unacceptable," academy president Janet Yang said at the annual Oscar nominees' luncheon in Beverly Hills. "And the response from the organization was inadequate.

"We learned from this that the academy must be fully transparent and accountable in our actions, and particularly in times of crisis," she added.

Smith resigned from the academy after the incident, and the academy banned him from attending the Oscars for 10 years. He remains eligible to be nominated for and win Academy Awards.

At Tuesday's lunch, nominees including Tom Cruise, Steven Spielberg, Michelle Yeoh and Angela Bassett schmoozed and posed for a group photo.

Winners will be announced at a ceremony televised live on Walt Disney Co's ABC on March 12.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.