CNA Lifestyle

Former 'Boy Meets World' star Ben Savage to run for US Congress
Former 'Boy Meets World' star Ben Savage to run for US Congress

FILE PHOTO: Actor Ben Savage arrives at the Creative Arts Emmys in Los Angeles, California, U.S. September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

08 Mar 2023 02:25AM (Updated: 08 Mar 2023 02:25AM)
WASHINGTON : Ben Savage, who starred in the 1990s sitcom "Boy Meets World," is running for U.S. Congress in a Los Angeles-area district, aiming at a seat being vacated by Representative Adam Schiff, who is now running for Senate.

"I'm running for Congress because it's time to restore faith in government by offering reasonable, innovative and compassionate solutions to our country's most pressing issues," Savage, 42, said in an Instagram post announcing his campaign.

Savage graduated from Stanford University with a degree in political science.

Savage's campaign website emphasizes his long history of union membership, and said if elected his priorities would be improving public safety, affordable housing and protecting organized labor.

California's 30th district, which includes northern parts of Los Angeles, is solidly Democratic. In November's midterm elections Schiff won with 71 per cent of the vote against a fellow Democrat, thanks to California's open primary system in which the top two candidates regardless of party affiliation advance to the general election.

Source: Reuters

