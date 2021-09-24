Logo
French fashion company Kering says it will be going entirely fur free
FILE PHOTO: Francois-Henri Pinault, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of French luxury group Kering, attends the annual news conference of Kering at the company's headquarters in Paris, France, February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

24 Sep 2021 04:44PM (Updated: 24 Sep 2021 04:47PM)
PARIS :France's Kering said it had decided to stop using animal fur across all of its brands, in the fashion industry's latest response to concerns over animal treatment and the environment.

Starting from the fall 2022 collections, none of the group’s houses will be using fur, the statement said.

"The time has now come to take a further step forward by ending the use of fur in all our collections. The world has changed, along with our clients, and luxury naturally needs to adapt to that," François-Henri Pinault, Chairman and CEO of Kering, said.

Starting with Gucci in 2017, all the group’s houses, notably Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Alexander McQueen, Brioni and Saint Laurent, have progressively decided to take this step.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Mimosa Spencer;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Kirsten Donovan)

Source: Reuters

