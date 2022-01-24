Logo
French fashion designer Thierry Mugler dies aged 73
French fashion designer Thierry Mugler dies aged 73

24 Jan 2022 02:51PM (Updated: 24 Jan 2022 02:51PM)
PARIS : French fashion designer Thierry Mugler, who dressed Beyonce and Lady Gaga, has died aged 73, according to a statement on Mugler's official Facebook page confirming earlier French media reports.

"We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace," said the statement.

Mugler, known for his daring theatrical designs featuring broad shoulders and plunging necklines, dressed the likes of Beyonce, Lady Gaga, David Bowie and Duran Duran - among many others - during his career at the top of the fashion industry.

"I am deeply sad to hear that yet another of fashion’s great innovators has left our world this week. Thierry Mugler, literally shaped the 1970s and 80s with his spectacular sharp designs," wrote Nick Rhodes on Duran Duran's Facebook page.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Stephen Coates)

Source: Reuters

