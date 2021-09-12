Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

French film on illegal abortion wins top prize at Venice festival
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

French film on illegal abortion wins top prize at Venice festival

French film on illegal abortion wins top prize at Venice festival
The 78th Venice Film Festival - Awards Ceremony - Venice, Italy, September 11, 2021 - Director Audrey Diwan receives the Golden Lion award for Best Film. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
French film on illegal abortion wins top prize at Venice festival
The 78th Venice Film Festival - Awards Ceremony - Venice, Italy, September 11, 2021 - Director Audrey Diwan receives the Golden Lion award for Best Film. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
12 Sep 2021 02:29AM (Updated: 12 Sep 2021 02:36AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

VENICE :"Happening" (L'événement), a hard-hitting French drama about illegal abortion in the 1960s, won the Golden Lion award for best film at the Venice festival on Saturday.

The film, by director Audrey Diwan, wowed viewers on the Lido waterfront with its portrayal of a young woman desperate to arrange a termination, at a time when it could mean a prison term or death, to continue with her studies.

The runner-up Grand Jury prize went to Italian director Paolo Sorrentino for "The Hand of God", his deeply personal film about losing his parents as a teenager.

New Zealand's Jane Campion, back on the big screen after a 12-year hiatus, won the Silver Lion for best director with 1920s frontier saga "The Power of the Dog".

The awards for the 78th edition of the festival on the Lido waterfront brought the curtain down on a high-quality and star-studded 11-day movie marathon, with critics calling the contest one of the most unpredictable in years.

"Happening" is the second French film to win a major festival since Julia Ducournau's serial-killer movie "Titane" scooped the Palme D'Or in Cannes with in July.

Among other awards handed out in Venice, Penelope Cruz won the best actress prize for her role as a single mother in Pedro Almodovar's "Parallel Mothers". The best actor prize went to John Arcilla from the Philippines for "On The Job: The Missing 8".

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Christina Fincher)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us