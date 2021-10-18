Logo
Hamburger Menu
French PM Castex gives pope signed Lionel Messi jersey
FILE PHOTO: Pope Francis leads a mass to ordain bishops at St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, October 17, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

18 Oct 2021 06:39PM (Updated: 18 Oct 2021 06:37PM)
VATICAN CITY : Pope Francis, a keen soccer fan, received an unusual gift on Monday from France's prime minister - a jersey signed by the pontiff's fellow Argentine Lionel Messi.

Jean Castex gave the pope the glass-framed number 30 jersey, signed by Messi, who plays for Paris St Germain, following 35 minutes of private talks at the Vatican.

Francis, 84, has met Messi, 34, and once called him one of the greatest soccer players of all time. Francis is a lifelong fan of the Buenos Aires San Lorenzo soccer team.

The French premier also gave the pope a more traditional gift - an 1836 edition of "Notre Dame de Paris", Victor Hugo's classic novel about the hunchbacked bell ringer Quasimodo set in Paris in 1482.

Castex was visiting the Vatican and Rome for celebrations marking the centenary of the restoration of diplomatic relations between France and the Holy See.

After meeting the pope, Castex toured the Sistine Chapel and St. Peter's Basilica.

(Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Source: Reuters

