German bakery offers 'peace donut' to support Ukraine in sweet way
Bakery Huck presents German donut pastry "Friedenskreppel", also called Pfannkuchen or Berliner, decorated in Ukrainian national colours to collect money for donation, after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Frankfurt, Germany, March 3, 2022. REUTERS/Timm Reichert
Tanja Huck from bakery Huck presents German donut pastry "Friedenskreppel", also called Pfannkuchen or Berliner, decorated in Ukrainian national colours to collect money for donation, after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Frankfurt, Germany, March 3, 2022. REUTERS/Timm Reichert
Bakery Huck presents German donut pastry "Friedenskreppel", also called Pfannkuchen or Berliner, decorated in Ukrainian national colours to collect money for donation, after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Frankfurt, Germany, March 3, 2022. REUTERS/Timm Reichert
Bakery Huck presents German donut pastry "Friedenskreppel", also called Pfannkuchen or Berliner, decorated in Ukrainian national colours to collect money for donation, after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Frankfurt, Germany, March 3, 2022. REUTERS/Timm Reichert
04 Mar 2022 02:25AM (Updated: 04 Mar 2022 02:25AM)
BERLIN : A German bakery is selling a "peace donut" to support Ukraine in a sweet way, with the pastries decorated in Ukrainian national colours to raise money for children forced to flee after Russia's invasion.

As Russia's campaign in Ukraine enters its second week, leaving hundreds of Ukrainian civilians killed and displacing more than a million, Huck bakery in Frankfurt started offering the donuts on Thursday.

Topped in blue and yellow frosting, the donuts are sold for one euro ($1.11) per piece and 100per cent of the money collected will be donated to Ukrainian children seeking refuge in Frankfurt.

"We thought we had to do something very quickly, unbureaucratically," bakery co-owner Tanja Huck said.

"We decided to ... make an extra product that is not that expensive, so it is affordable for everyone and which you can take many with you to the office," Huck added.

The campaign seems to be successful with 600 pieces sold on Thursday morning at the bakery's 10 branches and 300 pre-orders for Friday.

"Yesterday, we only posted it very briefly on social media, then the first orders came in straight away, and by eight this morning most of the branches were sold out," Huck said.

"We didn't expect it to be so well received," she added.

Therese Rinschen-Piechocinski, a Polish woman living in Frankfurt, bought the solidarity pastry and was touched by the campaign.

"If they serve the cause, if they can help the really poor people who are also fighting for us, then I'm ready, I've already made a donation," Rinschen-Piechocinski said.

($1 = 0.9043 euros)

(Reporting by Timm Reichert; Writing by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Source: Reuters

