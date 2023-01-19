Logo
'All Quiet On The Western Front' lead BAFTA nominations with 14 nods
FILE PHOTO: Crew from "All Quiet on the Western Front" attend the National Board of Review Awards Gala in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S., January 8, 2023.
FILE PHOTO: Ian Stokell and Lesley Paterson receive the award for Best Adapted Screenplay for "All Quiet on the Western Front" during the National Board of Review Awards Gala in New York City, New York, U.S., January 8, 2023.
FILE PHOTO: Albrecht Schuch, Edward Berger, and Malte Grunert arrive at the world premiere of "All Quiet on the Western Front" at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 12, 2022.
19 Jan 2023 08:41PM (Updated: 19 Jan 2023 08:41PM)
LONDON : A German remake of the anti-war classic “All Quiet On The Western Front” led nominations for the British Academy Film Awards on Thursday, with 14 nods.

Based on the epic 1928 novel by German author Erich Maria Remarque, the foreign-language film led the shortlist, which also included dark comedy "The Banshees of Inisherin" and the dimension-hopping "Everything Everywhere All At Once", each of which secured 10 nominations.

Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic "Elvis" came in third with nine nominations, while drama "Tar" - about a gay conductor of a Berlin orchestra whose career comes tumbling down with an abuse scandal - had five nods.

Known as the BAFTAs (British Academy of Film and Television Arts), Britain’s top movie honours will take place on Feb. 19 in London.

Source: Reuters

