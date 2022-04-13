Logo
Comedian Gilbert Gottfried dead at age 67, family says
FILE PHOTO: Comedian Gilbert Gottfried arrives with a duck at the Webby Awards in New York June 14, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
FILE PHOTO: Actor Gilbert Gottfried arrives for the 40th Anniversary Saturday Night Live (SNL) broadcast in the Manhattan borough of New York, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
13 Apr 2022 04:16AM (Updated: 13 Apr 2022 04:16AM)
Gilbert Gottfried, a stand-up comic known for a screwball voice and his penchant for pushing boundaries with jokes about the Sept. 11 attack and the Japanese tsunami, has died at age 67, his family said on Tuesday.

A statement from his family said that Gottfried, a former cast member on NBC's "Saturday Night Live," passed away after a long illness, which it did not specify.

"In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children," it said. "Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert's honor."

(Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

Source: Reuters

