Giorgio Armani offers soft, fluid looks at Milan Fashion Week
CNA Lifestyle

Giorgio Armani offers soft, fluid looks at Milan Fashion Week

Giorgio Armani offers soft, fluid looks at Milan Fashion Week
Italian designer Giorgio Armani appears at the end of Giorgio Armani Spring/Summer 2024 collection show, during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, September 24, 2023. REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Giorgio Armani offers soft, fluid looks at Milan Fashion Week
Models present creations from the Giorgio Armani Spring/Summer 2024 collection during Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, September 24, 2023. REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Giorgio Armani offers soft, fluid looks at Milan Fashion Week
Actor Cate Blanchett attends the Giorgio Armani Spring/Summer 2024 collection show, during Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, September 24, 2023. REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Giorgio Armani offers soft, fluid looks at Milan Fashion Week
Models present creations from the Giorgio Armani Spring/Summer 2024 collection during Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, September 24, 2023. REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Giorgio Armani offers soft, fluid looks at Milan Fashion Week
Models present creations from the Giorgio Armani Spring/Summer 2024 collection during Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, September 24, 2023. REUTERS/Claudia Greco
25 Sep 2023 02:16AM
MILAN : Italian designer Giorgio Armani presented soft, fluid looks at Milan Fashion Week on Sunday, offering plenty of lightness and shimmer for women's wardrobes next summer.

The 89-year-old fashion veteran opened the show, called "Vibes", with a champagne satin jacket and satin grey trousers. Several outfits with the same colour combination followed - cropped shirts, jackets and strapless dresses over trousers.

Satin trousers featured heavily in the Spring/Summer 2024 line, often paired with sheer blouses, light jackets and sparkling tops.

Wave patterns adorned jackets, belts and shaped crop tops as well as buttons.

"Vibrations - that means colours, movement, a structure that moves on the body, that's the inspiration,″ Armani told reporters backstage.

For the evening, there were plenty of shimmering looks - sparkling tops, skirts and trousers, the last of which were white.

Models, whose hair was styled wavy, clutched small sparkling bags and wore flat shoes.

The colours shifted from champagne and grey to blues, greens and pale pinks.

Armani presented the latest collection for his second line, Emporio Armani, on Thursday.

Source: Reuters

