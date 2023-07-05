Logo
Giorgio Armani Prive showcases glittering haute couture lineup in Paris
Giorgio Armani Prive showcases glittering haute couture lineup in Paris

A model presents a creation by designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023-2024 collection show for fashion house Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris, France, July 4, 2023. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
A model presents a creation by designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023-2024 collection show for fashion house Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris, France, July 4, 2023. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Italian designer Giorgio Armani poses after his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023-2024 collection show for fashion house Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris, France, July 4, 2023. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
A model presents a creation by designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023-2024 collection show for fashion house Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris, France, July 4, 2023. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
05 Jul 2023 06:48AM
PARIS : Giorgio Armani layered on the shimmer and shine for his fall haute couture collection, sending sparkling pantsuits and ballgowns down a slick runway.

The 88-year-old designer worked a sombre colour palette for the Giorgio Armani Prive lineup, mostly restricted to red, black and gold.

He coated red dresses with rows of beads of the same colour, while evening jackets were often embellished with floral motifs. Three-dimensional roses of all sizes appeared throughout the collection, accenting necklines and adorning shoulders.

Models walked slowly and deliberately in stilettos with pointed toes, which poked out from under the raw hems of mesh skirts and silk trousers.

Slicked-back hairstyles, slender clutches and prominent earrings completed the looks.

The Italian designer closed the show with a crimson bridal dress, the sparkling white bodice covered in red flowers.

Front row guests included American actress Sydney Sweeney, American actor Noah Centineo and British actress Emma Thompson.

Paris haute couture week, which includes shows from Chanel, Kering's Balenciaga and LVMH-owned Dior and Fendi, wraps up July 6.

Source: Reuters

