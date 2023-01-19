Logo
Givenchy doubles down on suits and hoodies at Paris Fashion Week
A model presents a creation by designer Matthew M. Williams as part of his Menswear ready-to-wear Fall/Winter 2023-2024 collection show for fashion house Givenchy during Men's Fashion Week in Paris, France, January 18, 2023. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Models present creations by designer Matthew M. Williams as part of his Menswear ready-to-wear Fall/Winter 2023-2024 collection show for fashion house Givenchy during Men's Fashion Week in Paris, France, January 18, 2023. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
A model presents a creation by designer Matthew M. Williams as part of his Menswear ready-to-wear Fall/Winter 2023-2024 collection show for fashion house Givenchy during Men's Fashion Week in Paris, France, January 18, 2023. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
A model presents a creation by designer Matthew M. Williams as part of his Menswear ready-to-wear Fall/Winter 2023-2024 collection show for fashion house Givenchy during Men's Fashion Week in Paris, France, January 18, 2023. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
19 Jan 2023 12:58AM (Updated: 19 Jan 2023 12:58AM)
PARIS : Givenchy creative director Matthew Williams hit the runway Wednesday with a collection of layered looks for men, piling suit jackets on top of hoodies and wide-legged bermudas.

Adding texture, the designer of the LVMH-owned French fashion house also wove patches of colour and distressed elements into the line up, which included furry coats in bright colours, shiny puffer coats and exotic skin patterns.

The event was held on the second day of Paris Fashion Week's menswear shows, which lasts through Jan. 22 and include high end labels Louis Vuitton, Dior Homme, Hermes and Maison Margiela.

Among celebrity arrivals, K-pop star Taeyang, named Givenchy brand ambassador on Tuesday, waved at crowds as he crossed cobblestones to reach to the show venue - a tent set up in front of the imposing 18th century Ecole Militaire complex in central Paris.

European fashion labels are looking to tap into the global popularity of South Korean stars, with an eye to younger shoppers, and the latest flurry of tie-ups include BTS' Jimin for Dior and rapper Suga at Valentino, also announced this week.

Source: Reuters

