Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Givenchy gowns sweep the runway at Paris Fashion Week
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Givenchy gowns sweep the runway at Paris Fashion Week

Givenchy gowns sweep the runway at Paris Fashion Week
A model presents a creation by designer Matthew M. Williams as part of his Fall-Winter 2023/2024 Women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Givenchy during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, March 2, 2023. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Givenchy gowns sweep the runway at Paris Fashion Week
Models present creations by designer Matthew M. Williams as part of his Fall-Winter 2023/2024 Women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Givenchy during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, March 2, 2023. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Givenchy gowns sweep the runway at Paris Fashion Week
Jared Leto poses during a photocall before Givenchy Fall-Winter 2023/2024 Women's ready-to-wear collection show Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, March 2, 2023. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Givenchy gowns sweep the runway at Paris Fashion Week
Halsey poses during a photocall before Givenchy Fall-Winter 2023/2024 Women's ready-to-wear collection show Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, March 2, 2023. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Givenchy gowns sweep the runway at Paris Fashion Week
Lulu Xu poses during a photocall before Givenchy Fall-Winter 2023/2024 Women's ready-to-wear collection show Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, March 2, 2023. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
03 Mar 2023 02:09AM (Updated: 03 Mar 2023 02:09AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : Givenchy creative director Matthew M. Williams focused on dresses at the French fashion house’s fall runway show at Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, sending out a line-up of long, slinky gowns that swept the runway.

First he kicked off the show for the LVMH-owned label with all-black, sharply-tailored outerwear – coats with sleeves that fell below the wrists and hemlines that reached the ankles.

Models then paraded down the stark, white runway wearing gowns with plunging necklines and long slits, with just a few touches of bright colours – including sheer dresses in lime green, bright pink and lavender.

The trademark embellishments - chains and extra buckles were relegated to the sidelines, leaving only the occasional belt lined with metal loops, some leg straps with buckles and a thick, gold handle on bright green clutch.

Layered looks were less present than in previous seasons, though there were a few, mixing brown shearling and slick, black leather.

While the models marched to a solemn, electronic beat in a temporary tent at the Ecole Militaire in central Paris, some of the guests were more flamboyant.

Actor Jared Leto turned up in a shimmery gold top, with a huge, chunky gold chain around his neck, while singer Aya Nakamura wore the label’s signature Shark Lock boots in shiny silver, with a matching handbag.

The show took place on the fourth day of Paris Fashion week, which runs through March 7, and features big name labels including Dior, Saint Laurent, Louis Vuitton Hermes and Chanel.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.