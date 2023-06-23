Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Givenchy shows dressy tailoring for men at Paris Fashion Week
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Givenchy shows dressy tailoring for men at Paris Fashion Week

Givenchy shows dressy tailoring for men at Paris Fashion Week
A model presents a creation by designer Matthew M. Williams as part of his Menswear ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2024 collection show for fashion house Givenchy during Men's Fashion Week in Paris, France, June 22, 2023. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Givenchy shows dressy tailoring for men at Paris Fashion Week
A model presents a bag creation by designer Matthew M. Williams as part of his Menswear ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2024 collection show for fashion house Givenchy during Men's Fashion Week in Paris, France, June 22, 2023. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Givenchy shows dressy tailoring for men at Paris Fashion Week
A model presents a creation by designer Matthew M. Williams as part of his Menswear ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2024 collection show for fashion house Givenchy during Men's Fashion Week in Paris, France, June 22, 2023. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Givenchy shows dressy tailoring for men at Paris Fashion Week
A model presents a creation by designer Matthew M. Williams as part of his Menswear ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2024 collection show for fashion house Givenchy during Men's Fashion Week in Paris, France, June 22, 2023. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Givenchy shows dressy tailoring for men at Paris Fashion Week
Models present creations by designer Matthew M. Williams as part of his Menswear ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2024 collection show for fashion house Givenchy during Men's Fashion Week in Paris, France, June 22, 2023. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
23 Jun 2023 01:42AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : Givenchy creative director Matthew M. Williams took to the catwalk on Thursday with an elegant spring and summer lineup for men, paring down the layers and zeroing in on suits.

Models strode through a column-lined hallway of the Musee de l’Armee in central Paris, overlooking the monument’s gilded dome. They paraded suitcoats that ranged from long and slightly boxy, to short and pinched at the waist, paired with low-crotched trousers.

There were satin lapels for the dressier looks, while an olive green jacket had a slight military flair.

Accessories, a key focus of the LVMH-owned label's designer, were also chic and included bags that were strapped around the waist, carried in back.

The show took place on the third day of Paris Fashion Week’s menswear shows, which kicked off with the celebrity-packed blockbuster debut from Pharrell Williams for Louis Vuitton, complete with a music performance from Jay-Z and Williams.

Upcoming runway presentations for the week, which wraps up June 25, include Dior and Hermes.

Front row celebrities included Jared Leto, who turned up in a furry overcoat worn over a black suit-worn shirtless underneath.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.