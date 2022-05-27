Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

'Goodfellas' actor Ray Liotta dies
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

'Goodfellas' actor Ray Liotta dies

'Goodfellas' actor Ray Liotta dies

Cast member Ray Liotta attends the UK premiere of Marriage story in London, Britain, on Oct 6, 2019. (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls)

27 May 2022 12:37AM (Updated: 27 May 2022 02:28AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SANTO DOMINGO: American actor Ray Liotta, 67, who starred in the 1990 blockbuster crime film Goodfellas, died in his sleep on Thursday in the Dominican Republic, the Dominican Republic General Directorate of Cinema confirmed to Reuters.

Liotta died in bed at a hotel where he was staying with his fiancée Jacy Nittolo while filming Dangerous Waters, said his publicist Jennifer Allen. He had a leading role in the film about a sailing holiday that goes awry when family secrets are revealed.

A cause of death was not specified, cinema officials said. According to media reports, an emergency service team had entered the hotel. His body was transferred to the forensic institute of Santo Domingo.

Liotta was born Dec 18, 1954, in Newark, New Jersey. His many starring roles included playing mobster Henry Hill in Goodfellas and baseball player Shoeless Joe Jackson in Field of Dreams. He is also known for films including The Many Saints of Newark and Something Wild.

He leaves behind a daughter, Karsen Liotta, 23.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us