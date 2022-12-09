'Gossip behind the scenes': Reaction to Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary

LONDON :Love them, hate them or just don't rate them, Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary split public opinion after its launch on Thursday.

Nick Bullen, editor in chief of True Royalty TV, said it was the most "self-serving piece of television" he had seen in quite a while, describing it as more like a reality show than a documentary, after the first three episodes aired.

Lester Holloway, editor of The Voice, said he was moved by the documentary, describing it as a "love story" which talked about the struggles and challenges they have faced as a couple and their battles with the media.

In the documentary, Harry said the British royal family had dismissed race-related hounding of Meghan by the media as a rite of passage and the couple delivered a fierce attack on the tabloid press.

Commuters in London also shared their views on the couple.

Finance manager Nadia Tunar said she thought they "just want attention", while others, including salon manager Sarah Barnsbury, said they were not going to watch it.

"It's just not for me," Barnsbury said.

Finance worker Sarah M'chinda said she would be tuning in.

"I believe that what they're saying is true, but we can't really tell because we don't really know, it's their life," 47-year-old M'chinda said.

Sharon Brown, a 52-year-old security officer, said it was about time the royals "actually got a voice to say what they need to say".

"Get it across to the people that think everything is, what's the word I'm looking for, everything is cool and dandy and it's not. So, good for them," Brown said.

Customer support assistant Carmel Williams, 33, said she would like to know what has been happening and how they are feeling, calling it "gossip behind the scenes".

Paul Driscoll, 52, head of IT for a private equity business, said: "I'll probably watch it because we all watch them, right?"

He added: "They're welcome to do whatever they want to do, but I'm not really sure it's the right time for them to do it."

(Reporting Hanna Rantala, Ben Makori, Marie-Louise Gumuchian and Sarah Mills, writing by Farouq Suleiman; Editing by Janet Lawrence)