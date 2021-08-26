Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Graffiti artist captures lightness of clouds to lift spirits
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Graffiti artist captures lightness of clouds to lift spirits

Graffiti artist captures lightness of clouds to lift spirits
"Un nouveau souffle" land art painting by french artist SAYPE is seen during at the Moleson summit near Gruyeres, Switzerland August 25, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Graffiti artist captures lightness of clouds to lift spirits
French artist SAYPE lies next to his land art painting "Un nouveau souffle" at the Moleson summit near Gruyeres, Switzerland August 25, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Graffiti artist captures lightness of clouds to lift spirits
French artist SAYPE gives the final touch to his land art painting "Un nouveau souffle" at the Moleson summit near Gruyeres, Switzerland August 25, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Graffiti artist captures lightness of clouds to lift spirits
"Un nouveau souffle" land art painting by french artist SAYPE is seen during at the Moleson summit near Gruyeres, Switzerland August 25, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
26 Aug 2021 08:09PM (Updated: 26 Aug 2021 09:02PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MOLESON, Switzerland : A French graffiti artist's monumental mountaintop project aims to encourage a more contemplative approach to life by inspiring childlike wonder at clouds drifting by.

The 1,500 square metre (16,145 square foot) painting "Un nouveau souffle" (A New Lease on Life) by French artist Saype, 32, graces the summit of the Moleson peak in the western Swiss Alps.

Using biodegradable paints made from natural pigments such as coal and chalk, it depicts a little boy blowing bubbles in an area known for its clouds, seeking to reflect the link with children's skygazing, he told Reuters.

"I think we are in a world that is super heavy and we need a little lightness and I believe that the clouds are also a bit of a dream, the imagination," he said.

"When we were kids we were always imagining shapes in the clouds. And I believe that now is also a moment we must breathe and - also with lightness - relearn to create by reverie the world of tomorrow."

Known for massive works of graffiti on grass best seen from the air, Saype has also adorned sites ranging from an impoverished shantytown in South Africa to the lawn in front of the United Nations' European headquarters in Geneva.

(Writing by Michael Shields; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us