Grammy awards rescheduled to April 3 in Las Vegas
Grammy awards rescheduled to April 3 in Las Vegas

FILE PHOTO: 60th Annual Grammy Awards – Show – New York, U.S., 28/01/2018 – Grammy Awards trophies are displayed backstage during the pre-telecast. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

19 Jan 2022 04:29AM (Updated: 19 Jan 2022 04:44AM)
LOS ANGELES : The Grammy awards, which had been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, have been rescheduled for April 3 in Las Vegas, the Recording Academy and broadcaster CBS said in a statement on Tuesday.

The awards, honoring top performances in music, had been set to take place on Jan. 31 in Los Angeles.

Comedian Trevor Noah will host the ceremony, which will be televised and streamed live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Nominations for the awards were announced in November. Pianist and bandleader Jon Batiste led a field that ranged from rap to jazz music and embraced newcomers from teen pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo to veteran crooner Tony Bennett, 95, who won his first Grammy in 1963.

The CMT Awards for country music, which had been set for April 3, will now take place later in April, CBS said.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Leslie Adler and Mark Heinrich)

Source: Reuters

