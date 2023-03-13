Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Guillermo del Toro wins best animated feature film for 'Pinocchio'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Guillermo del Toro wins best animated feature film for 'Pinocchio'

Guillermo del Toro wins best animated feature film for 'Pinocchio'

FILE PHOTO: Gregory Mann, Finn Wolfhard, Guillermo del Toro, Kim Morgan, Mark Gustafson, and Sylvie Frechette arrive for the New York Premiere of Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio in New York City, U.S., December 6, 2022. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

13 Mar 2023 08:21AM (Updated: 13 Mar 2023 08:24AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES, March 12 : Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro's "Pinocchio" won the Academy Award for best animated feature film on Sunday, the third Oscar of his career.

The haunting stop-motion musical fantasy was inspired by the 1883 Italian novel "The Adventures of Pinocchio" by Carlo Collodi, and informed by Gris Grimly's illustrations of the 2002 edition of the book.

Del Toro, 58, reimagines the classic story of Pinocchio, a wooden puppet who dreams of being a real boy, who is cared for by carver Geppetto.

However, the story of the Netflix Inc film is set in Fascist Italy during the interwar period and World War Two.

"Pinocchio" prevailed over other popular nominees A24's stop-motion film "Marcel the Shell With Shoes On" and the Walt Disney Co 3D animated film "Turning Red."

Del Toro has many accolades, including his 2018 Oscar wins for best picture and best director for "The Shape of Water."

The Guadalajara-born filmmaker's works are known for their infusion of fairy-tale magic, horror motifs, themes of Roman Catholicism, grotesque imagery and use of both Spanish and English.

((Danielle.Broadway [at] thomsonreuters.com))

Keywords: AWARDS OSCARS/ANIMATED FEATURE

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.