Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Gwyneth Paltrow, Cameron Diaz-backed Evernow raises $28.5 million
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Gwyneth Paltrow, Cameron Diaz-backed Evernow raises $28.5 million

Gwyneth Paltrow, Cameron Diaz-backed Evernow raises $28.5 million
FILE PHOTO: 77th Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals - Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 5, 2020 - Gwyneth Paltrow. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Gwyneth Paltrow, Cameron Diaz-backed Evernow raises $28.5 million
FILE PHOTO: Actress Cameron Diaz arrives on the red carpet during the Breakthrough Prize Award in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
06 Apr 2022 10:10PM (Updated: 06 Apr 2022 10:17PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

A group of celebrity investors including Gwyneth Paltrow, Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore are backing telehealth startup Evernow, which raised $28.5 million in funding.

Evernow focuses on women who are in the menopause or perimenopause stages, and connects them to clinicians and prescription drugs.

The series A funding round was led by venture capital firm New Enterprise Associates (NEA) along with firms like 8VC, Refactor Capital and Coelius Capital, the company said on Wednesday.

Other 'angel investors' include retired soccer player Abby Wambach, Morgan Stanley's Carla Harris and author Glennon Doyle, Evernow said.

According to U.S. consulting firm Grand View Research, the global market for menopause-related products was valued at $14.7 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.7per cent up to 2028.

"We see a huge amount of opportunity in terms of how much there is to do for the health of the women aged 40 and above," said Chief Executive Officer and founder Alicia Jackson.

"These women have incredible spending power, are at the peak of their careers - and yet, their health is so unsupported," Jackson added.

The 3-year-old startup offers access to FDA-approved hormone therapies such as estrogen pills and patches, as well as a range of support services through its website. Evernow's subscription plans are priced between $75 and $129 per month, based on a member's prescription.

"Our customers are Generation X. They're super online, and they don't want to have to wait three hours to go into a doctor and spend an hour there," Jackson said, adding the pandemic served as a tailwind for the company's initial growth.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us