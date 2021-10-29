Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Halloween baby rhino treat born at Dutch zoo
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Halloween baby rhino treat born at Dutch zoo

Halloween baby rhino treat born at Dutch zoo
A newly-born white rhinoceros is pictured at the Royal Burgers' Zoo in Arnhem, Netherlands October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Halloween baby rhino treat born at Dutch zoo
A newly-born white rhinoceros rests at the Royal Burgers' Zoo in Arnhem, Netherlands October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Halloween baby rhino treat born at Dutch zoo
A newly-born white rhinoceros is pictured at the Royal Burgers' Zoo in Arnhem, Netherlands October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Halloween baby rhino treat born at Dutch zoo
A newly-born white rhinoceros is pictured at the Royal Burgers' Zoo in Arnhem, Netherlands October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
29 Oct 2021 12:04AM (Updated: 29 Oct 2021 12:01AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ARNHEM, Netherlands : A Dutch zoo says it has received a pre-Halloween treat in the form of a baby male square-lipped rhinoceros born on Tuesday.

Marleen Giesen of the Royal Burgers’ Zoo in Arnhem said mother and baby were healthy and the calf has been named "Stark" in honour of one of her human colleagues who is retiring.

The birth was live streamed https://www.youtube.com/embed/Il9lcrrDpKY from a camera inside the animals' warmed enclosure for fans who were willing to stay up for the 3 a.m. event.

"I think it's a treat of course," Giesen said. "I don't know whether there are a lot of kids running around in rhino (costumes) but maybe now there will be."

The Burgers' Zoo has been one of the most successful in Europe at breeding rhinos, an endangered species, producing 14 in all since 1977.

Giesen said the zoo doesn't have a secret recipe.

"We have two animals at the moment that are fertile and can give birth," Giesen said, and she noted that Stark's mother, Kwanzaa, has given birth to seven calves.

"It's a little bit of luck maybe."

(Reporting by Piroschka van de Wouw; Writing by Toby Sterling; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us