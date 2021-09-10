Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

'Halloween Kills' to stream on Peacock at same time it plays in theaters
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

'Halloween Kills' to stream on Peacock at same time it plays in theaters

10 Sep 2021 05:09AM (Updated: 10 Sep 2021 05:07AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES : Horror flick "Halloween Kills" will stream on Comcast Corp's Peacock streaming service starting on the same day it debuts in movie theaters next month, distributor Universal Pictures said in a statement on Thursday.

The strategy is a shift from Comcast's earlier plan to send the film exclusively to theaters beginning Oct. 15. Hollywood studios have been experimenting with release strategies as cinemas work to recover from COVID-19 closures and media companies try to boost interest in their streaming offerings.

Cinema operators including AMC Entertainment, Cineworld Plc and Cinemark Holdings Inc say the streaming option eats in to their business and have urged studios to stick with theater-only debuts.

"Halloween Kills" stars Jamie Lee Curtis in a follow-up to the 2018 revival of the classic horror franchise.

The Delta variant of COVID-19 has slowed a hoped-for comeback in moviegoing. Other films, including Tom Cruise's "Top Gun: Maverick," have been delayed until next year.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us