Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Harry Potter series, another 'Game of Thrones' prequel coming to Max streaming service
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Harry Potter series, another 'Game of Thrones' prequel coming to Max streaming service

Harry Potter series, another 'Game of Thrones' prequel coming to Max streaming service
FILE PHOTO: Writer J.K. Rowling poses as she arrives for the European premiere of the film "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" at Cineworld Imax, Leicester Square in London, Britain November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo
Harry Potter series, another 'Game of Thrones' prequel coming to Max streaming service
FILE PHOTO: 71st Primetime Emmy Awards - Photo Room – Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 22, 2019 - George R.R. Martin (C) and the cast and crew of Game of Thrones poses backstage with their award for Outstanding Drama Series. REUTERS/Monica Almeida/File Photo
13 Apr 2023 02:30AM (Updated: 13 Apr 2023 02:30AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES : Boy wizard Harry Potter is headed to streaming television in a new series based on the beloved books by author J.K. Rowling.

Warner Bros Discovery announced the series on Wednesday as part of the company's plans for its Max streaming service, which combines HBO Max with unscripted programming from Discovery.

The seven Harry Potter books have sold more than 600 million copies worldwide. They were adapted into blockbuster movies starring Daniel Radcliffe that grossed $7.7 billion globally from 2001 to 2011.

The upcoming series will feature a new cast, and each season will be devoted to one of Rowling's books. The plan is for the series to unfold over 10 years.

"I'm looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long-form television series," Rowling said in a statement.

Max also announced that a new "Game of Thrones" prequel is in development, titled "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight" with author George R.R. Martin serving as executive producer.

The series will be set 100 years before the events of "Game of Thrones," a time when the Targaryen line holds the Iron Throne. The story will focus on a "young, naive but courageous knight" and his squire, the company said.

Warner Bros Discovery did not announce release dates for either show.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.