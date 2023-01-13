Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Harry Styles and Wet Leg lead BRIT nominations
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Harry Styles and Wet Leg lead BRIT nominations

Harry Styles and Wet Leg lead BRIT nominations
FILE PHOTO: Wet Leg perform on the Pyramid Stage during Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Harry Styles and Wet Leg lead BRIT nominations
FILE PHOTO: Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today" show in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S., May 19, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Harry Styles and Wet Leg lead BRIT nominations
FILE PHOTO: British artist Stormzy performs on the main stage at Reading Festival, in Reading, Britain, August 27, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
13 Jan 2023 01:56AM (Updated: 13 Jan 2023 01:56AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Nominations for this year's BRIT Awards are out and it is Harry Styles and Wet Leg leading the way with four nods each.

Announced via an online stream on Thursday, global pop star Styles and rock duo Wet Leg are both up for the coveted album of the year prize along with rap artist Stormzy, producer Fred again and pop rock band The 1975.

Acts including rock band Arctic Monkeys, rapper Central Cee and singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran have several nominations.

When it comes to international artist of the year, global stars Beyonce, Burna Boy, Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo and Taylor Swift will compete for the title.

One prize that has already been revealed is the winner of the Rising Star award, which has gone to R&B group FLO.

The rest of the winners will be announced at the BRIT Awards 2023 with Mastercard on Feb. 11, 2023, at The O2 arena in London where there will also be performances from artists including Sam Smith, Kim Petras and Wet Leg.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.