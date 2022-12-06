Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

HBO Max streaming service returns to Amazon Prime Video
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

HBO Max streaming service returns to Amazon Prime Video

HBO Max streaming service returns to Amazon Prime Video

FILE PHOTO: Media are seen in front of an Amazon Prime Video logo during an Amazon Prime Video India launch event in Mumbai, India, April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

06 Dec 2022 08:01PM (Updated: 06 Dec 2022 08:01PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The HBO Max video streaming service is once again available on Amazon's Prime Video Channels in the United States, ending a more than year-long hiatus.

Warner Bros Discovery and Amazon Inc announced Tuesday that Prime customers can sign up for HBO Max, effective immediately.

The deal ends a stalemate between Amazon and HBO Max's previous owner, AT&T Inc, which objected to having a third party stand between its Warner Bros studio and the streaming service's subscribers.

AT&T canceled subscriptions purchased through Amazon's Prime Video in September 2021 and refunded money, as it sought to establish direct relationships with customers.

The decision cost AT&T the 5 million HBO subscribers it had gained through the e-commerce giant's video platform, Reuters reported at the time.

Amazon and Warner Bros Discovery said HBO Max will be available for $14.99 a month. Subscribers will have access to more content when an expanded version of the streaming service launches next year.

Neither party would discuss deal terms, although Warner Bros Discovery's chief strategy officer, Bruce Campbell, said in a statement that the agreement expands the potential audience for HBO Max and advances "our data-driven approach to understanding our customers."

Amazon has more than 200 million Prime members worldwide. Researcher Parks Associates this month ranked Prime Video as the top streaming service in the United States.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.