Here they go again - ABBA announces first new album in 40 years
FILE PHOTO: Swedish pop group Abba: Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Faltskog and Bjorn Ulvaeus pose after winning the Swedish branch of the Eurovision Song Contest with their song "Waterloo", February 9, 1974. Picture taken February 9, 1974. Olle Lindeborg/TT News Agency/via REUTERS/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Former Abba member Benny Andersson and his wife Mona Norklit arrive for the premiere of "Mamma Mia! The Party" at Tyrol restaurant in Stockholm, Sweden, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Former Abba member Agnetha Faltskog arrives for the premiere of "Mamma Mia! The Party" at Tyrol restaurant in Stockholm, Sweden, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency/File Photo
03 Sep 2021 01:14AM (Updated: 03 Sep 2021 01:36AM)
STOCKHOLM :Swedish pop supergroup ABBA said on Thursday they would release their first new album in four decades and stage virtual concerts in London next year.

The group, which rose to global stardom before splitting in 1982, said "Voyage" would come out on Nov. 5.

"First it was just two songs," Benny Andersson said. "Then we said 'maybe we should do, I don't know, a few others. What do you say girls?' And they said 'yeah' and then I asked 'why don't we do a full album?'"

The band streamed one of the new songs - "I Still Have Faith In You" - during the launch.

"I knew when Benny played the melody it just had to be about us," bandmate Bjorn Ulvaeus said.

"No imagination could dream up that, to release a new album after 40 years and still be the best of friends and enjoy each other's company, and have total loyalty."

The group, known for a string of 1970s and early 1980s hits such as "Waterloo", "Dancing Queen" and "Take A Chance On Me", sold more than 385 million albums.

A second song, "Don't Shut Me Down", was also released on Thursday.

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Simon JohnsonEditing by Chris Reese)

Source: Reuters

